Grab 4 HomeKit-enabled LIFX Mini Color Smart Bulbs for $123 (Reg. $160), more from $16

Amazon offers a four-pack of LIFX Mini 800-Lumen A19 HomeKit Multicolor Light Bulb for $123.22 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $5 more. That’s good for a 24% discount from the going rate, comes within $7 of the Amazon all-time low from October and is the second-best price we’ve seen. LIFX’s line of smart lights work without a hub, a key feature that has made its way to the Mini bulb. HomeKit support is in-tow as well, allowing you to control the lights with Siri. And if you’re more of an Alexa or Assistant fan, these LIFX bulbs support voice-control from them as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 500 customers.

We also spotted the TP-Link Kasa Dimmable Smart Light Bulb for $15.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the price you’d normally find at retailers like Amazon and matches our previous mention. As a budget-friendly way to expand your smart home, these bulbs work with Alexa, Assistant and more. Nearly 2,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

LIFX Mini A19 HomeKit Color Light Bulb features:

