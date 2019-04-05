Orbit’s Alexa-enabled Smart Hose Controller falls to new Amazon low at $47 shipped (Reg. $70)

Amazon offers the Orbit B-hyve 21004 Smart Hose Faucet Controller with Hub for $47.02 shipped. Also available at Home Depot at the smart sale price. Normally selling for $70 at retailers like Lowe’s, that’s good for a 23% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. This smart hose controller allows you to turn on sprinklers and more with just your voice, thanks to Alexa integration. It also pairs with a smartphone app that allows you to set schedules and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Those looking for HomeKit control can opt for Eve’s Aqua controller instead.

Orbit B-hyve Smart Hose Controller features:

B-hyve smart hose faucet sprinkler timer, with Wi-Fi hub, easy to program timers with the remote capabilities of Wi-Fi, timer will turn your hose faucet into a programmed sprinkler system in Min, users can control the timer with Android, iOS, or web app, use for new installations or for replacement applications, will keep your yd watered while you are away, built with high quality materials & water resistant construction, uses mesh networking to boost signal strength without the use of repeaters.