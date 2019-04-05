AirPlay, Dolby Atmos, more headline Pioneer’s $250 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver ($150 off, All-time low)

Newegg offers the Pioneer VSX-933 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver for $249.99 shipped. Normally selling for $399, today’s offer knocks $149 off and drops the price to $10 below our previous mention. Today’s offer is also a new all-time low. For comparison, B&H has it on sale for $350. Pioneer’s A/V Receiver is packed to the brim with notable features like AirPlay, Sonos and Chromecast connectivity, six HDMI inputs with 4K HDR pass-through and more. Dolby Atmos audio rounds out the package, ensuring that you’ll be able to enjoy crisp, hi-fi sound. Rated 4.8/5 stars, much like the rest of Pioneer’s home theater equipment.

Put your savings to good use from the sale and bring home the$99 Pioneer SP-T22A-LR Dolby Atmos Speakers. Oh, and don’t forget the speaker wire to complete your setup!

Because you’re already expanding your home theater, you’ll want to be ready for any future upgrades. Be sure to grab some spare HDMI cables at Amazon.

Pioneer VSX-933 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver features:

Up to 80W per Channel at 8 Ohms

MCACC Sound Calibration

HDR UHD Pass-Through / UHD Upscaling

HDMI with Audio Return Channel

Supports Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

6 x HDMI-In / 1 x HDMI-Out

Built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Works with the Google Assistant

Apple AirPlay / Chromecast built-in

USB Connectivity