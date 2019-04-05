Razor’s Spark Ultra Kick Scooter lights up the pavement with LED wheels at $40 (33% off)

Walmart offers the Razor Spark Ultra Kick Scooter with Super Bright LED Wheels for $39.96 shipped. The discounted price will be reflected once added to your cart. Normally selling for $60 at retailers like Target and Razer direct, that’s good for a 33% discount, is $10 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. The Razor Spark Ultra Kick sports the company’s signature design complete with a folding handlebar for convenient storage and more. This version comes packed with a Spark Ultra Bar alongside two LED wheels, which in tandem light up the street as your cruise through your neighborhood. Over 130 shoppers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Those in search of a more standard model can grab the Razor A Kick Scooter at under $30 shipped. That saves you $10 compared to Razer’s decked-out variant, that is if you can live without the sweet light-up wheels or spark bar.

Razor Spark Ultra Kick Scooter features:

Lightning on wheels, the Spark Ultra is a blur of brilliant light that’s ready to take riders to a new dimension of fun. Featuring the brightest LED wheels of any scooter in the Razor lineup, the Spark Ultra doubles down on flash with every blast from its Spark Bar for a glowing ride that will light it up all day long. The full-length grip tape sets the tone with its spark-inspired design, while the patented folding system makes it easy to take your light show on the go. Designed for responsible riders ages 8 and up, the Spark Ultra’s aluminum t-tube and deck provide hand-me-down durability, with easy-adjust handlebars that let you find the perfect height.