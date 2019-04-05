Acquire your Red Bull wings for only $1 per can with this 24-pack from Amazon (Reg. $34)

Amazon offers the Red Bull Original Energy Drink 8-ounce Can 24-pack for $23.93 when you check out with Subscribe & Save. Score free shipping with Prime or in an order over $25. Regularly around $34, which is the current price at Walmart, this offer is the best we’ve tracked for the original flavor at Amazon. It’s also a great deal for this energy drink in general at $1 per can; for further comparison, single cans go for $2 apiece at Target. This particular concoction contains caffeine, taurine, B-group vitamins, and sugars. Note: remember to cancel Subscribe & Save to avoid subsequent shipments at higher rates. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Not a fan of Red Bull? You can instead pick up a bottle of Crystal Light Liquid with Caffeine from $3. Just squirt a few drops into your water for an instant boost. Choose from Cherry Splash, Strawberry Pineapple, or Tropical Paradise.

Red Bull Original Energy Drink: