DIYers unite! This RIDGID Drill/Driver combo kit includes two batteries for $119 (Reg. $150+)

Home Depot offers the RIDGID 18V Cordless Drill/Driver Kit with two batteries for $119 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $179 and usually goes for a minimum of $150 these days. For weekend warriors, this bundle has everything you need. That includes a drill and driver, two batteries, wall charger and carrying case. I wasn’t on Team Impact Driver until recently, when I picked up a similar model at Home Depot. It sure does make a difference. Grab this kit and be ready to tackle those DIY projects when the weather turns warm. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 2,100 Home Depot reviewers.

Now that you’re ready to take your projects to the next level, be sure to grab a drill bit kit that’s up to the job. We recommend this option from DEWALT that includes 35-pieces and a carrying case. It has everything you need for various jobs around the house this summer.

RIDGID Cordless Drill/Driver Kit features: