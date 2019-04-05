The black stainless steel Waring Pro 14-Cup Coffee Maker drops to $30 for today only (Reg. $75+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Waring Pro 14-Cup Coffee Maker in Black Stainless Steel (DCC-2200BKS) for $29.99. You’ll need to purchase it in an order of at least $35 for free shipping, or opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10 delivery fee. This model sells for up to $100 at Best Buy and the next best listings we can find are at around $75 or so. Along with the 14-cup capacity, it also features scheduled brewing and the ability to pause the machine in action so you can steal a quick cup before its finished. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Best Buy customers. More details below.

