The black stainless steel Waring Pro 14-Cup Coffee Maker drops to $30 for today only (Reg. $75+)

- Apr. 5th 2019 8:30 am ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Waring Pro 14-Cup Coffee Maker in Black Stainless Steel (DCC-2200BKS) for $29.99. You’ll need to purchase it in an order of at least $35 for free shipping, or opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10 delivery fee. This model sells for up to $100 at Best Buy and the next best listings we can find are at around $75 or so. Along with the 14-cup capacity, it also features scheduled brewing and the ability to pause the machine in action so you can steal a quick cup before its finished. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Waring Pro 14-Cup Coffee Maker:

Brew up to 14 cups of your favorite beverage.

Keep coffee hot and ready to serve

Included carafe makes it easy to serve guests or pour yourself another cup.

Water filtration

Ensures optimal flavor.

Stainless steel construction

Creates a stylish appearance.

Waring Pro

