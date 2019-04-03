Put your coffee in this Chewbacca-themed mug for $8 via Amazon

- Apr. 3rd 2019 1:29 pm ET

$8
0

Amazon offers the Zak Designs Chewbacca Coffee Mug for $7.86 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $14 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. There’s not much to say about this mug, other than that it’s a must-have have for any Star Wars fan. It’s 100% BPA-free, so your Star Wars-held drinks will be safe. Rated 4/5 stars by over 500 Amazon reviewers.

If this Chewbacca mug doesn’t fit the bill, Zak Designs offers a wide range of popular characters recreated as drinking vessels. You’ll find everything from Star Wars, to Minions, Batman and more on this landing page.

Zak Designs Chewbacca Mugs feature:

  • Committed to safety – 100% BPA Free.
  • It’s a great gift, collectible, and keepsake, with an enduring design that will appeal to anyone.
  • Other sculpted coffee mugs are also available from Zak Designs.
  • Handwashing is recommended to preserve the finish. Do not microwave.
  • Made of ceramic – stylish, holds heat.
$8

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Zak Designs

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp