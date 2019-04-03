Put your coffee in this Chewbacca-themed mug for $8 via Amazon

Amazon offers the Zak Designs Chewbacca Coffee Mug for $7.86 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $14 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. There’s not much to say about this mug, other than that it’s a must-have have for any Star Wars fan. It’s 100% BPA-free, so your Star Wars-held drinks will be safe. Rated 4/5 stars by over 500 Amazon reviewers.
If this Chewbacca mug doesn’t fit the bill, Zak Designs offers a wide range of popular characters recreated as drinking vessels. You’ll find everything from Star Wars, to Minions, Batman and more on this landing page.
Zak Designs Chewbacca Mugs feature:
- Committed to safety – 100% BPA Free.
- It’s a great gift, collectible, and keepsake, with an enduring design that will appeal to anyone.
- Other sculpted coffee mugs are also available from Zak Designs.
- Handwashing is recommended to preserve the finish. Do not microwave.
- Made of ceramic – stylish, holds heat.