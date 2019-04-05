VUDU’s bundle sale has Star Trek: 1-10, The Godfather Trilogy, Airplane 1 & 2, more

VUDU is currently offering select movie bundles at great prices. Our top pick is Star Trek: 1-10 Collection for $29.99. Also at the Microsoft Store. Normally, you’d pay around $10 per movie, which is $100 in value. If you’re a Trekkie, this is the ultimate collection of movies. You’ll be able to relive the classics throughout the years, enjoying the movies as they were originally released. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks or to VUDU to view all on sale.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget to link up Movies Anywhere so the included digital copies of these movies are available on your favorite streaming services.

Our top picks:

Star Trek: