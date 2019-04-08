Become a Twitch hit w/ this Blue Yeti mic bundle for $95 (Reg. $125)

Focus Camera offers the Blue Yeti Microphone Bundle with Far Cry 5, Studio Stand, Shock Mount and a Pop Filter for $94.99 shipped when promo code BLUE is applied during checkout. Normally, you’d pay over $100 for the microphone itself at Amazon, before factoring in the stand, mount, and filter. This is perfect for the beginning streamer who doesn’t have an audio setup yet. The Blue Yeti is one of the go-to streaming microphones out there, offering multiple recording patterns. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly option, the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone is a great choice at under $50 shipped on Amazon. It doesn’t have quite the quality of the Yeti above, and it doesn’t include the same accessories, but it’s a great starting place.

Blue Yeti Mic features:

The ultimate professional USB microphone

Three condenser capsule array

Cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional and stereo selection

Gain control, mute button, zero-latency headphone output

Unique position-able design

