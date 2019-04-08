Save 40% on Halter monitor stands at Amazon with prices starting at $11 Prime shipped

- Apr. 8th 2019 4:47 pm ET

Super Deal (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently taking 40% off a selection of Halter monitor stands starting at under $11 Prime shipped. One standout for us is on the Halter Tempered Glass Monitor Stand for $16.19 when added to your cart. Normally selling for $27, that takes $11 off and is the best price we’ve seen. This monitor stand elevates your setup by nearly four inches and is over 24 inches long. It can support up to 44 pounds, making it ideal for rising a monitor to eye level. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 215 customers. Shop the rest of the discounted monitor stands right here.

If you’re looking to free up desk space, consider picking up this highly-rated monitor mount instead. The $26 option clamps to your desk and carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,500 shoppers.

And don’t forget that we’ve spotted some notable deals on various monitors, including the ASUS’ 31.5-inch Curved 1080p Monitor at $270 (Reg. $380) and more.

Halter Tempered Glass Monitor Stand features:

  • Constructed using the finest and solid glass material and durable metal legs, this slim Monitor Stand offers an elegant look while giving maximum support and stability while your working. 
  • Offers effortless and ergonomic viewing level that lets you position your desktop in line with your eyes to help reduce neck and eye strain.
  • Provides more shelf space underneath to organize your office supplies and accessories for a more productive and tidy working environment

