JBL’s Link 10 Assistant-enabled portable speaker is waterproof for $50 (Refurb, Orig. $150)

- Apr. 8th 2019 5:23 pm ET

Harman’s official eBay storefront offers its JBL Link 10 Smart Speaker with Google Assistant for $49.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $150, it’s on sale for around $80 at most retailers like Best Buy right now and this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically. With Google Assistant built-in, this smart speaker is perfect for outdoor gatherings and indoor parties alike. The built-in battery and water resistance means it’s ready for all weather conditions, making it great for all scenarios. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

The OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth speaker is perfect for those who don’t need the smart features. It’s just $22 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon right now and is also an awesome option for those wanting waterproof and portable audio.

JBL Link 10 features:

  • Far-Field Voice Recognition Technology
  • Bluetooth and Chromecast built-in
  • Works with the Google Assistant
  • IPX7 Waterproof Rating
  • Up to 5 Hours of Playback

