The Nest Smart Thermostat delivers energy savings and more for $172.50 (Reg. up to $249)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the 3rd Generation Nest Thermostat for $172.50 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. Note: You must be logged into your Rakuten account to take advantage of this offer. Originally $249 and closer to $200 at Amazon, today’s offer is the best available, although we’ve seen the stainless steel model hit $150 once in the past. Nest’s thermostat is loved for its automatic scheduling features, sleek design and smartphone control. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for something more low-tech without all the bells and whistles? Consider the top-rated Honeywell Wi-fi-enabled programmable thermostat for over 50% less. It still features Alexa support and 7-day programming to help you save on energy costs.

Nest Smart Thermostat features:

A thinner, sleeker design. A bigger, sharper display. The 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat is more beautiful than ever. With Farsight, it lights up when it sees you coming and shows you the time or temperature from across the room. And the Nest Thermostat is proven to save energy. That’s the most beautiful part. Your thermostat controls half your energy bill – more than appliances, more than electronics. So shouldn’t it help you save energy? Independent studies have proven that the Nest Learning Thermostat saved an average of 10-12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills. That means that in two years, it can pay for itself.

