Save $20 on Nomad’s leather Rugged Tri-Folio iPhone X/S/R/Max Case at $60 shipped

Nomad is currently offering its Rugged Tri-Folio iPhone X/S/R/Max Case for $59.97 shipped when code Tri25 has been applied at checkout. There are two different styles of cases to choose from, both of which feature Horween Leather. Normally selling for $80, that saves you $20. Today’s offer is one of the first we’ve tracked on Nomad’s case and the best price we’ve seen. The case features four different card slots, allowing you to store your ID, credit cards and more. The Tri-Folio is also compatible with wireless chargers. Across the board, Nomad smartphone accessories are highly-rated.

For comparison, Nomad’s regular lower-end Folio iPhone Case sells for $60. If the cancellation of AirPower has you looking for another wireless charger, consider Nomad’s Wireless Charging Base, which goes perfectly with the Rugged Tri-Folio case.

Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio iPhone X Case features:

A folio case taken to the next level, with more flaps and even more storage, the new Tri-Folio is designed to completely replace a traditional wallet. Four card slots, two pockets for cash or anything else cluttering your pockets, integrated together with a modern design.

