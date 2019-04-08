Segway’s electric scooters sport lightweight designs, 15MPH speeds, now from $499 ($70 off)

Wellbots is offering 9to5Toys readers an extra $70 off the Ninebot by Segway electric scooters when promo code 9TO5RIDE is applied during checkout. That brings the ES2 with a second battery down to $499 and the larger ES4 to $699. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, these models sell for full price at Amazon. Looking for a solid commuter without breaking the bank? These Segways will certainly fit the bill. Features include speeds around 15MPH, built-in LED lights and app connectivity. With a total weight of around 27 pounds, this is a great way to open a new world of transportation. Over 60% of Amazon customers have left a 4+ star rating.

Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooters feature:

World-class Fun n Protection: welcome to join us top brand Segway user club! We’ve included fun and joy in our enthusiastic product design. Just take the lead and enjoy the ride.

Ride faster n Further: with a more powerful motor of 300W compared with ES1, the Ningbo by Segway Kick Scooter (ES2) can go up to 15 mph (25Km/H), travel up to 15 miles* (25 km) and accommodate a max. payload of 220 lbs. (100 kg).

Lightweight & Foldable: with a total weight of 27. 6 lbs. (12. 5 kg) and the one-click folding system, the Ningbo by Segway Kick Scooter ES2 can be carried one-handedly, making it the perfect lightweight travel companion.

