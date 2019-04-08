Outfit your smart home with three Alexa-enabled TP-Link Light Switches for $100 (Save $20)

Amazon offers a three-pack of TP-Link HS220P3 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switches for $99.99 shipped. That knocks $20 off the going rate and drops the price to match the Amazon all-time low, as well as our previous mention. For comparison, a single switch sells for $43. TP-Link’s in-wall light switches work without an external hub, making them ideal for those just diving into a smart home setup. These options also work with Alexa and Assistant, can be scheduled and integrate with the Kasa smart home ecosystem. Over 200 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

If an in-wall option just doesn’t work for your setup, right now you can grab a two-pack of TP-Link HS103P2 Smart Plugs for $30 when clipping the on-page coupon. These plugs boast the same features as the in-wall switches, but can control anything from lights to coffee makers and more.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switches features:

With the smart Wi-Fi dimmer, you can control the ambiance of any space with the push of a button. A quick tap of the switch toggles lighting to the previous level and built-in up & down dimmer buttons let you fine tune lighting to match your mood or activity. Because it’s a TP-Link smart switch, you can easily control it from anywhere using the kasa app or your favorite voice assistant device.

