Yale’s Assure Z-Wave Smart Lock has a touchscreen keypad at $145 shipped (Reg. $180)

Amazon is currently offering the Yale Assure Z-Wave Smart Lock with Touchscreen Keypad in Polished Bronze for $145 shipped. Also available at Lowe’s for $5 more. Normally selling for closer to $180, it just recently fell to $165. Today’s offer takes an additional $20 off, saving you a total of 20% and dropping the price to match the Amazon all-time low. This smart lock works with a variety of Z-Wave systems, like SmartThings or Wink, and allows you to control the deadbolt with Alexa, your smartphone and more. The touchscreen keypad offers yet another way to ditch your keys. Over 290 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Yale Assure Z-Wave Smart Lock features:

Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately).

Unlock by entering your 4-8 digit PIN code on the backlit, touchscreen keypad, with the physical key, or through your smart home app. Backlit and capacitive touch so that numbers won’t ever wear off

Works with Z-Wave smart home or alarm systems including SmartThings, Wink, Vera, Honeywell and Iris

Lock and check lock status with Amazon Alexa (requires compatible hub like SmartThings)

