Yale’s Assure Z-Wave Smart Lock has a touchscreen keypad at $145 shipped (Reg. $180)

- Apr. 8th 2019 10:02 am ET

Get this deal
$180 $145
0

Amazon is currently offering the Yale Assure Z-Wave Smart Lock with Touchscreen Keypad in Polished Bronze for $145 shipped. Also available at Lowe’s for $5 more. Normally selling for closer to $180, it just recently fell to $165. Today’s offer takes an additional $20 off, saving you a total of 20% and dropping the price to match the Amazon all-time low. This smart lock works with a variety of Z-Wave systems, like SmartThings or Wink, and allows you to control the deadbolt with Alexa, your smartphone and more. The touchscreen keypad offers yet another way to ditch your keys. Over 290 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Looking for more ways to kick start your Z-Wave smart home? Check out our top recommendations on the best hubs, switches, sensors and more.

Yale Assure Z-Wave Smart Lock features:

  • Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately).
  • Unlock by entering your 4-8 digit PIN code on the backlit, touchscreen keypad, with the physical key, or through your smart home app. Backlit and capacitive touch so that numbers won’t ever wear off
  • Works with Z-Wave smart home or alarm systems including SmartThings, Wink, Vera, Honeywell and Iris
  • Lock and check lock status with Amazon Alexa (requires compatible hub like SmartThings)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$180 $145

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Yale

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go