Amazon takes 20% off ViewSonic monitors and projectors from $104: 1080p, 4K, HDR, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off ViewSonic monitors and projectors. The deals start at $103.99 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the 32-inch 4K display at $319.99, which is down from the usual $400 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Best Buy currently charges $425. Upgrade to a 4K monitor and bring 32-inches of real estate to your battlestation. This model sports AMD FreeSync, HDR support, HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort inputs along with a three-year warranty. Viewsonic’s lineup has 4+ star ratings, many of which are featured in today’s Gold Box. Head below for more deals or shop the entire sale right here.

Another notable offer in today’s Gold Box is the ViewSonic 3400 Lumen WXGA Short Throw Projector for $413.15. That’s down from $500 or more. This model features HDMI input, 120-inch projection and a three year warranty.

ViewSonic 32-inch 4K Monitor features:

Form & Function: with modern design, 4K UHD (3840x2160p) resolution, and premium panel, This monitors look as good as it performs

Large screen: see all and do all from a single monitor; for any office application ranging from document editing TO home entertainment

HDR10 content support: displays videos as they are intended to be seen – giving you a fuller, more immersive viewing experience

Smooth gaming: AMD Free Sync technology enables smooth frame rates to aid you in battle

Flexible connectivity: The VX3211-4K-MHD supports laptops, PCs, and Macs with HDMI 2. 0, and DisplayPort inputs

Industry-leading : 3-year coverage with access to our US-based customer service team

