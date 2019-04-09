Apple 9.7-inch iPad is on sale for $251.50 shipped (Reg. $349)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the latest-generation 9.7-inch iPad 32GB for $251.55 when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. That’s good for up to $97 off the regular going rate and within $1 of our previous mention. This iPad sports a 9.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID and Apple’s A10 Fusion Chip. It’s a great solution for consuming or creating content on-the-go.
Speaking of creating content, today’s featured deal is compatible with Apple Pencil. Put your savings to work and grab Apple’s best-selling accessory and start creating artwork, taking notes and more.
Apple iPad features:
- 9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
- 2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
- Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
- Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera
- Rear 8MP Camera
- Apple Pencil Support (1st Gen)
- Night Shift | Touch ID Sensor
- Lightning Connector
