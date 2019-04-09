This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $5 best-sellers, iTunes Extras under $10, Star Wars, more

- Apr. 9th 2019 2:31 pm ET

The iTunes movie storefront has been refreshed today with a new batch of deals, headlined a best-sellers promotion with deals from $5. You’ll also find a number of markdowns under $10 on iTunes Extras titles, along with this week’s $1 HD rental and more. Head below for all of the best deals.

Best-selling movies for $5

Leading this week’s best iTunes movie deals is a stellar $5 promotion on best-selling titles. Inside you’ll find both old and new classics on sale, which will become a permanent part of your iTunes library. Each of these titles regularly sells for $10 or more. Here are a few of our top picks:

iTunes Extras Sale

There’s also a new iTunes Extras sale running today with deals under $10. Again, we’re seeing around 50% on these titles that come with bonus digital features and more. A few standouts include:

Other notable iTunes deals include:

This week’s $1 HD rental is The Front Runner. Typically $5 or more at competing services, this is the best rental price currently available. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

