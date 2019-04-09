Keep an eye on your blood pressure & heart rate w/ this $20 smart monitor

Aoputek (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Koogeek Smart Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor with Heart Rate Detection and Memory Function for $19.79 Prime shipped when you use the code IV4FE7IK at checkout. Normally over $35, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you need to keep track of your blood pressure and heart rate, this is a great way to do it on a budget. Plus, the stored memory allows up to 16 users to monitor and track their readings separately. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

While you’re keeping an eye on your blood pressure, track your weight and other body measurements with this $23 Prime shipped smart scale. For other smart scale options, be sure to check out our roundup which breaks it all down from $30.

Koogeek Smart Blood Pressure Monitor features:

It allows up to 16 users to monitor and track their readings separately in the stored memory

This blood pressure monitor works with both Apple and Android devices.

If an irregular heart rate is detected, an indicator icon will appear to alert you.

It can store up to 99 sets of data, providing convenience for you to track the blood pressure cycle.

Setting the alarm clock on the App of your phone/the monitor to remind to measure blood pressure or take medicine on time.

