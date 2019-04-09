Keep an eye on your blood pressure & heart rate w/ this $20 smart monitor

Aoputek (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Koogeek Smart Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor with Heart Rate Detection and Memory Function for $19.79 Prime shipped when you use the code IV4FE7IK at checkout. Normally over $35, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you need to keep track of your blood pressure and heart rate, this is a great way to do it on a budget. Plus, the stored memory allows up to 16 users to monitor and track their readings separately. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
While you’re keeping an eye on your blood pressure, track your weight and other body measurements with this $23 Prime shipped smart scale. For other smart scale options, be sure to check out our roundup which breaks it all down from $30.
Koogeek Smart Blood Pressure Monitor features:
- It allows up to 16 users to monitor and track their readings separately in the stored memory
- This blood pressure monitor works with both Apple and Android devices.
- If an irregular heart rate is detected, an indicator icon will appear to alert you.
- It can store up to 99 sets of data, providing convenience for you to track the blood pressure cycle.
- Setting the alarm clock on the App of your phone/the monitor to remind to measure blood pressure or take medicine on time.
