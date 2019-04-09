Declutter your gaming area w/ a PlayStation 4 Controller Charging Dock: $9 (Save 35%)

ZOTIM Electronic (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the DOBE PS4 Controller Charging Dock for $8.95 Prime shipped when coupon code M2XL25US has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there, is a match for our last mention, and within 65 cents of the lowest price we have tracked. Even since I bought a Wii U (yes, I’m one of the few), all of my controllers have had docks. The main reason I embraced them is for the organization offered; a side benefit has been always having my controllers charged up and ready for a gaming marathon. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
The next PlayStation is bound to have controllers that ditch microUSB for USB-C. Plan ahead and buy two combination cables for $6 and you’ll be ready to charge all sorts of devices. I own cables like this and love the convenience offered.
DOBE PS4 Controller Charging Dock features:
- Built-in Micro USB Micro adapter ports – allows you to securely store and charge up two controllers simultaneously without having to connect them to the system.
- Fully charge can be completed within 2.5 hours when charging one controller. Fully charge to two controllers simultaneously within 3 hours.
