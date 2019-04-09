Declutter your gaming area w/ a PlayStation 4 Controller Charging Dock: $9 (Save 35%)

ZOTIM Electronic (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the DOBE PS4 Controller Charging Dock for $8.95 Prime shipped when coupon code M2XL25US has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there, is a match for our last mention, and within 65 cents of the lowest price we have tracked. Even since I bought a Wii U (yes, I’m one of the few), all of my controllers have had docks. The main reason I embraced them is for the organization offered; a side benefit has been always having my controllers charged up and ready for a gaming marathon. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The next PlayStation is bound to have controllers that ditch microUSB for USB-C. Plan ahead and buy two combination cables for $6 and you’ll be ready to charge all sorts of devices. I own cables like this and love the convenience offered.

DOBE PS4 Controller Charging Dock features:

Built-in Micro USB Micro adapter ports – allows you to securely store and charge up two controllers simultaneously without having to connect them to the system.

Fully charge can be completed within 2.5 hours when charging one controller. Fully charge to two controllers simultaneously within 3 hours.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!