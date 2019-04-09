Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: GraalOnline Ol’West+, Heroes of Loot 2, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including GraalOnline Ol’West+, Heroes of Loot 2, Stardash, Chrono Plus, Sygic World: GPS Navigation and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GraalOnline Ol’West+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Business Card Scanner-SamCard: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sygic Europe – GPS Navigation: $12 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Sygic World: GPS Navigation: $15 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Loot 2: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Stardash: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Shepard Fairey AR – Damaged: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Caption Ideas for Insta & SC: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Clear Day – Weather HD: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KyPass 4 – Password Manager: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Monster RPG 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

