Amazon 1-day Greenworks lawn care sale from $31: mowers, blowers, much more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some deep deals on Greenworks yard equipment. Starting from $31, you’ll find lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, batteries and more. One standout is the Greenworks 20-Inch 40V Twin Force Cordless Lawn Mower for $266.21 shipped. It has sold for closer to $350 this year and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of the Black Friday/holiday pricing in 2018. Along with a charger and a pair of G-max 40V Li-Ion batteries, it features a 20-inch cutting deck and smart cut technology that “adjusts for power or runtime based on the thickness of your grass”. Rated 4+ stars from 2,300 Amazon customers. More details below.
We are also seeing a great deal on the Greenworks 40V 185 MPH Variable Speed Cordless Blower Vacuum at $49.99 shipped. Regularly up to $74, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and it carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 customers. Browse through the rest of today’s Greenworks sale right here.
However, if the lawn mower options in today’s sale are a little pricey for your needs, consider the Black + Decker 12-inch 3-in-1 Compact Electric Lawn Mower at $79.99 or the Greenworks 20-Inch 12 Amp Corded Lawn Mower at $110. Be sure to swing by Home Depot & Lowe’s Spring Black Friday sales for deals on smart home gear, green deals, tools and more.
Greenworks 20-Inch 40V Cordless Lawn Mower:
- G-max 40V Li-Ion battery system powers multiple tools for complete yard work system–includes one 4 Ah battery and one 2 Ah battery and charger , Voltage – 40 Volts
- 20-inch cutting deck offers a great balance of maneuverability and cutting capacity making it ideal for mid-sized areas
- Innovative smart cut technology adjusts for power or runtime based on the thickness of your grass
- Dual blades offer better cut quality, superior mulching and bagging capabilities; 5 position single lever height adjuster allows for a cutting height range of 1-3/4″ to 3-3/8″
