Amazon and B&H take up to $400 off Apple’s 21- and 27-inch Retina iMacs

Amazon and B&H are taking up to $400 off Apple’s previous generation iMacs. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 27-inch 3.8GHz/8GB/2TB model for $1,899 (Reg. $2,299). You can find more deals on this page at Amazon or B&H. Apple’s iMac sports a gorgeous Retina display and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Ships with a Magic Mouse 2 and Keyboard, 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processors and Gigabit Ethernet. More below.

Another standout is the 21-inch 4K Retina model for $1,099 at Amazon and B&H. That’s good for $200 off. Ships with a 3.0GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

27-Inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display

Stunning 5-mm-thin design

Quad-core 7th-generation Intel Core i5 Processor

8-Core Xeon w Processor

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

802. 11AC Wi-Fi

Magic mouse 2

