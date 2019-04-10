Dock your Apple Watch on elago’s Game Boy stand for $12 shipped

Elago’s Amazon storefront offers its W5 Apple Watch Stand for $11.99 shipped. Regularly $16 direct, today’s deal is around 20% or more off the usual Amazon price and a new all-time low. Elago delivers a one-of-a-kind home for your Apple Watch, with some sweet vintage gaming vibes. This Game Boy-like stand keeps your device upright and in Nightstand Mode, enabling easy viewing of the time, alerts and more. It’s also made from silicone, so you know that it won’t scratch your wearable. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Drop the retro gaming vibes and save even further by going with a Spigen S350 Apple Watch Stand. This model is a no-frills solution for charging your device at night. It comes in various colors and it rather affordable starting at $9.

Elago W5 Apple Watch Stand features:

VINTAGE DESIGN: View your Apple Watch display through a blast from the past. elago’s third series of nostalgic apple watch stands – successor to the W3 and W4 stand. The display lines up perfectly to seem as though it is the display of a classic handheld game console.

COMPATIBILITY: Works with all Apple Watch Series (Series 1/ Series 2/ Series 3/ Series 4/ 38mm, 40mm, 42mm, 44mm) and is compatible with Apple Watch Nightstand Mode.

EASY TO USE: Simply place your Apple Watch on the stand to charge your watch; keep this stand near your bed to allow the use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages.

