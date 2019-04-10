Home Depot’s big 1-day smart home sale includes ecobee, Nest, TP-Link and more

Today only, Home Depot is taking up to 25% off select smart home products from ecobee, Nest, TP-Link and more. The deals start at $40 with free shipping for all. Our top pick from today’s sale is a two-pack off TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Switches for $44.98. As a comparison, this bundle typically fetches around $60 at retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention as well. If you’re ready to jump into the smart home world, consider going with this two-pack of TP-Link switches. Aside from automatic scheduling and Alexa plus Google Assistant support, there’s no need for an additional hub to enable these features. If you have lights in your home that are difficult to reach, or you’d rather not place a Hue bulb in, going with a light switch instead is a great way to introduce smart home controls. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.
Other notable deals in today’s sale include:
- Nest x Yale Smart Lock: $229 (Reg. $250)
- 2-pack ecobee4 Smart Thermostats: $388 (Reg. up to $498)
- 2-pack Nest Smart Thermostats: $388 (Reg. up to $498)
- …and much more…
TP-Link Smart Light Switches feature:
The HS210 Smart Switch KIT makes it easy to replace traditional 3-way switches commonly found in living rooms, hallways, or stairways where two switches control the same light. The HS210 KIT includes 2 smart switches specially designed to work together with 3-way switch wiring. Simply replicate the wiring from old switches and the KIT will take care of the rest.
