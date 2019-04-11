Acer, one of the world’s leading computer manufacturers, announced new additions across its growing Predator lineup of gaming products. With updates to its Acer Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktop, a massive 43-inch Predator 144Hz 4K monitor, and new peripherals, these launches are sure to please just about every PC gamer out there.

Acer’s Predator Orion 5000 Gaming Desktop takes your experience to the next level

The Acer Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktop is built for the high-end enthusiast. With up to Intel’s high-end i9-9900K processor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, an overclockable motherboard, and more, this desktop is built for high-end performance. You read that right, you’ll be able to overclock this pre-built gaming machine, and that’s thanks to the Cooler master liquid cooler that helps keep the octa-core i9-9900K processor nice and chilly.

The Ethernet has also been upgraded to 2.5Gbps to help gamers ensure victory over the competition with lag-free internet. And there are even two built-in headset cradles to keep hold your headphones when the game ends.

You’ll also get an “easy-swap” expansion bay with support for 2.5-inch solid state or hard drives, making it super simple to move data to and from your computer, or backing up an important save.

With built-in RGB lighting, the Acer Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktop can be customized to your liking, letting people know that it’s your machine no matter where you’re enjoying your favorite game.

The Acer Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktop will be available starting in August from $1,199.99.

The Acer predator 43-inch LFGD Gaming Monitor offers 4K 144Hz graphics

This monitor is really for the gamer who already has it all. As part of its large format gaming display lineup, the new monitor (dubbed the CG437K P) measures 43-inches on diagonal. It’s built for the hardcore gamer with an astonishing 3840×2160 resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, giving you a smooth and tear-free gaming experience.

The VA panel features a 90% DCI-P3 color space for vibrant colors and deeper blacks, and it’s also VESA-certified for DisplayHDR 1000, giving you better contrast and color accuracy. There’s HDMI, USB-C, and DisplayPort, allowing you to hook up any device without issue.

The Acer Predator 43-inch LFGD Gaming Monitor (CG437K P) will be available in September from $1,299.

Acer’s updated gaming peripherals are perfect for your desk and on-the-go

Alongside the updated desktop and monitor, Acer also launched the Predator M-Utility Backpack. It’s built for gamers, streamers, and photographers alike. With a water-repellent design, you can store up to a 17-inch laptop in the 180-degree fold-flat compartment. There’s quite a bit of internal storage, along with a tripod holder, luggage strap, and more, making it the ultimate backpack.

On the peripheral side, there’s the new Predator Cestus 330 gaming mouse with a brand-new 16,000 DPI sensor, seven programmable buttons, on-the-fly DPI switching, and RGB lighting. The Predator Aethon 300 gaming keyboard offers Cherry MX Blue switches, teal blue backlighting, and anti-ghosting on all keys. The Predator Galea 311 foldable gaming headset gives you precision-tuned 50mm drivers, a hard key mutable mic, comfortable foam ear cushions, and a universal 3.5mm headphone jack connector.

All of Acer’s brand-new accessories will be available starting in June from $69.99.

