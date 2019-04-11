Home Depot’s 1-day Ring sale includes deals on smart doorbell cams, floodlights and more

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering select Ring security bundles on sale from $219 shipped. Our top pick is a two-pack of Outdoor Flood Light Cameras and the Chime Pro for $428. As a comparison, there is roughly $550 worth of value here as the cameras go for $250 each and the chime retails for $50. Those looking to secure an outdoor space will want to consider this bundle, which includes two cameras with floodlights. The Chime Pro brings another level of security to your space, extending the Ring network and offering amplified alerts. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here.

Admittedly, today’s featured deal is somewhat pricey if you’re just starting out. The budget-friendly Wyze Cam offers a nice alternative for around $25. It’s indoor-only, but does include full 1080p feeds, free cloud DVR and more. Check out all the features of this top-rated security camera right here.

Ring Floodlight Cams feature:

Ring Floodlight Cam is the first HD security camera with built-in floodlights, 2-way talk and a siren alarm. Floodlight Cam shines the lights and starts recording as soon as motion is detected. And you’ll also get an alert on your phone and tablet to let you know that someone’s at your home. When you answer the alert, you can see, hear and speak to people on your property from anywhere. Floodlight Cam connects to standard junction boxes and easily replaces existing wired floodlights. It also comes with a free 30-day trial of Ring Video Recording, so you can review, save and share all your Ring videos at any time, with anyone.

