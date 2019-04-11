Pad & Quill Canvas/Leather MacBook bags from $108: messenger, satchel, more

Pad & Quill is now offering its Classic Canvas & Leather Laptop Messenger Bag for $323.10 shipped. It is currently marked down to $359 from the usual $395, but be sure to use code PQ16 at checkout to redeem the price above. That’s $72 off the going rate and a great time to score yourself a handmade leather bag with a 25-year warranty. Features here include a padded laptop pocket for up to a 15-inch MacBook, bridle leather cover flap, water-resistant twill woven waxed canvas and parachute grade stitching. Head below for even more Pad & Quill leather bag deals.

More Pad & Quill Deals:

***Note: the code above will work on just about anything across the entire site, but you’ll find some bags that are seeing direct price drops on top of the additional discount down below.

Classic Canvas & Leather Laptop Messenger Bag :

Meet the Classic Messenger, the bag that transitions you from dorm room to daily grind to weekend fun. Gone are the days of that tattered satchel bag from college. Time for something new, something refined, something that boldly declares “Bring it on world!” We made room for all the essentials you will need as a working professional. Fit up to a 15″ MacBook Pro (2017) in the padded pocket while larger 15″ laptops will fit in the main compartment nicely. Intricately designed to be battleship-tough, this rugged yet refined canvas and leather laptop messenger bag will be your default carryall for decades.

