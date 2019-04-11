AmazonBasics’ Canvas Duffel Bag totes around your travel essentials at $34 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Canvas Duffel Bag in Khaki for $34.03 shipped. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for a 32% discount, marks one of the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low. This bag is comprised of durable, lightweight, khaki-colored canvas that is then accented by leather trim to round out the design. It also features interior pockets for holding smaller travel essentials and staying organized when on-the-go. If you’re in search of a new overnight or weekend bag, this AmazonBasics option will have your back. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re looking to deck out your kit with a new MacBook bag, consider pairing the Canvas Duffel with the AmazonBasics 14-Inch Laptop Bag at $14 Prime shipped. This lightweight option is perfect for bringing essentials with you to work or hitting the coffee shop with your laptop.

Plus, don’t forget that the AmazonBasics Campus MacBook Backpack in Black or Gray is still on sale for $24 (Reg. $30).

AmazonBasics Canvas Duffel Bag features:

Duffel bag with space for clothes, toiletries, and more; perfect for 2- to 3-day weekend or business trips; can be used as a carry-on bag

Made of durable, lightweight, Khaki-colored canvas with fine leather trim for ultimate strength and good looks

2 loop handles, plus a heavy-duty shoulder strap for comfortable carrying

Interior and exterior pockets help keep smaller items organized and easy to find

Backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!