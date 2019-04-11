Replace your aging smartphone with Google’s unlocked 64GB Pixel 2: $279.50 (Refurb, Orig. $649)

Walmart offers the Google Pixel 2 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $279.67 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $649, this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. The Pixel 2 is a great upgrade from aging Galaxy or other smartphones, as Google’s official flagship is still one of the best devices on the market. It’s factory unlocked and can be used on the carrier of your choice. Learn more in our hands-on review. Walmart’s standard return policy applies to this product.

Don’t forget to pick up a case or screen protector to keep your new phone nice and shiny.

If you want a bit more storage and a larger screen, we still have the Pixel XL 128GB for $250 Prime shipped. It’s not got quite as fast of a processor or great of a camera, but if storage is king for you, this is a great alternative.

Pixel 2 features:

Android OS, v.8.0.0 (Oreo)

Cinematic 5.0 inch display, FHD (1920 x 1080) AMOLED at 441 ppi 16:9, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Always-on display

12.2MP, autofocus with laser + dual pixel phase detection, optical + electronic image stabilization, f/1.8 aperture

8MP, f/2.4 aperture, fixed focus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz, 64Bit Octa-Core, Adreno 540, Security module

2700 mAh

Active Edge, Proximity/Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer/Gyrometer, Magnetometer, Pixel imprint – back mounted fingerprint sensor for fast unlocking, barometer, hall effect sensor, android sensor hub, advanced x-axis haptics for sharper / defined response

