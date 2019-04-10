Google Pixel XL with 128GB of storage can be yours for $250 (Orig. $869)

Woot offers the first generation Pixel XL 128GB for $249.99 in fully unlocked condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $869 and we’ve previously featured new condition deals between $350-$400. While we’re now on the third generation Pixel, there’s still a lot to like about the OG. The XL model features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, 12MP camera, and 128GB of storage. USB-C connectivity and support for the latest version of Android’s OS make this still a very compelling device in 2019.

With your savings, don’t forget to grab an extra USB-C cable. This option from Anker has stellar ratings and the nylon build is made to last a long time. You’ll also want a new case. We recommend going with an ultra-thin option to cut down on any additional bulk.

Google Pixel XL features:

Meet Pixel. The power of Google, at your fingertips. Every touch, every interaction, every moment — made easy. Comes with a 5-inch FHD AMOLED display, 2770 mAh battery. The Google Pixel comes in 32, and 128GB. Available in Quite Black, Very Silver, and Really Blue.

