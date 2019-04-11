Keep a record of your trips, accidents, & more w/ these 1080p dash cameras from $99

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its N2 Dual Dash Camera for $98.79 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code CRKB8HHH at checkout. Normally $150, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. You’ll be able to record both the interior and exterior of your vehicle. Plus, with loop recordings, you’ll never have to worry about running out of space on your SD card again. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted VANTRUE’s T2 24/7 Supercapacitor Dash Camera for $127.47 shipped when you use the code 6IE7CVO7 at checkout. Normally $150, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. With a built-in supercapacitor, this dash camera is built to stay on after you shut your car off and keep the recording going. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t forget to pick up a 32GB microSD card for $8 Prime shipped to keep all of your recordings safe.

If you’re looking for something different, we’ve got all of the best dash cameras right here for you that we’d recommend, and the N2’s bigger brother, the N2 Pro, made its way onto that list.

VANTRUE N2 Dual Dash Camera features:

Dual cam recording simultaneously captures the license plates cars as well as road signs with 1440x1080P@30fps (front) and the cabin 1280x720P@30fps. Single front cam recording, Full-HD 1920×1080 P@30fps resolution of front cam provides great sharp video quality and super night vision. Small and smart dual lens in one body dash camera equipped with F/2.0 aperture, 6 glasses lens and efficient processors captures more details.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!