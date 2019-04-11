Today only, Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is down to $1,330 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $1,799+)

- Apr. 11th 2019 7:20 am ET

Feature
$1,330+
0

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB in certified refurbished condition for $1,329.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 deliver fee will apply. As a comparison, this model sells for $1,799 in new condition and $1,529 as a refurb direct from Apple. You can jump up to the 512GB model for $1,529.99 (Orig. $1,999). Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro sports a Retina display, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Force Touch Trackpad. Perfect for consuming or creating content on-the-go. Includes a one-year warranty.

Put your savings to work and grab a 13-inch MacBook Pro sleeve. This option that’s available from Amazon includes a secondary pouch for accessories and is available in your choice of two colors. There are additional sizes also available if you prefer a little more room for your device.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core
  • 8GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 512GB SSD
  • 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display
  • Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
  • True Tone Technology
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0
  • Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • macOS

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$1,330+

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Mac Deals

Best Mac Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Mac deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, Amazon, B&H and more. Apple's computer lineup includes the iMac, which comes in 21- and 27-inch varieties. Laptops include the 12-inch MacBook, 11- and 13-inch MacBook Air plus 13- and 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro. Apple is known for offering personal computers that cover nearly every type of needs from students to professionals. The 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Air line are ideal computers for education and every day users. Apple's Retina MacBook Pro models bring more power to the table for processor intensive activities like graphic design and video editing.
woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp