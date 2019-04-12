Amazon Tap offers hands-free Alexa control with 8-hour battery life: $35 Prime shipped (Orig. $130)

Today only, Woot is offering the Amazon Tap Alexa-enabled Bluetooth Speaker for $34.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? Delivery will add an extra $6. Having originally sold for $130, today’s offer matches our previous mention and is only the second time we’ve seen it at under $40. If you’re in search of a Bluetooth speaker to jam out to this summer and are already integrated in the Alexa ecosystem, this is a perfect option for you. It offers up to nine hours of audio playback, and pumps out your favorite tunes with 360-degree omni-directional speakers. Not only is it a solid Bluetooth speaker, but hands-free Alexa control takes the. experience to the next level with the ability to control music and more with your voice. Over 7,900 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

If you’re looking for an at-home option, it’s hard to go wrong with the best-selling third generation Echo Dot at $50. Plus, right now it comes with a free smart plug, sweetening the pot even further.

Amazon Tap features:

Just tap and ask for music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn. Enable hands-free mode to control music and more from a distance.

Uses the Alexa Voice Service when connected to Wi-Fi or a mobile hotspot to play music, read the news, provide weather reports, and even order a pizza

Provides up to 9 hours of continuous playback (up to 8 hours when in hands-free mode), Charging Cradle included

Streams all your music via Bluetooth from your phone or tablet

Delivers crisp sound powered by Dolby, with dual stereo speakers that provide 360º omni-directional audio

