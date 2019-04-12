ASUS’ new 15.6-inch Chromebook drops to Amazon all-time low at $210 shipped (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS 15.6-inch Chromebook (C523NA-DH02) for $209.99 shipped. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it still sells for list price at ASUS direct. Based around its 15.6-inch NanoEdge Display, this Chromebook features 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage in a lightweight design that’s only 0.6-inches thick. You’ll also find USB-C and USB 3.0 ports, alongside a microSD card reader and more making the cut in terms of I/O. Having been just released earlier this year, reviews are still coming in. However, ASUS gear is well-reviewed overall.

This ASUS Chromebook is a compelling entry-level option that’s great for all-day use. Compared to other options at Amazon, you won’t find many at the price point, let alone any with a 15.6-inch screen.

Keep your new Chromebook protected when you hit the town with the AmazonBasics 15.6-Inch Laptop Sleeve in a variety of colors for $12.

ASUS 15.6-inch C hromebook features:

With its aluminum-finished lid, thin .6 inch profile and overall weight of just 3.1 pounds, the ASUS Chromebook C523 has a distinctively premium look and feel. Designed for effortless mobility, it’s your take-anywhere companion that’s always ready to go wherever your day takes you. The stunning 15.6-inch HD NanoEdge display has an ultra-narrow 6mm bezel, and features a matte anti-glare coating to reduce annoying reflections. The result is a laptop with an impressive 80% screen-to-body ratio that minimizes size while helping you maximize productivity — so you can see and do more, while carrying less.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!