The popular Blue Snowball iCE Mic is down to $37.50 in Black (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone in Black for $37.50 shipped. We typically see it listed around $50 with today’s price being the best we’ve seen in years at Amazon. Blue’s Snowball is one of the most popular entry-level podcasting mics out there, with an ultra-portable design and compatibility with both Mac and PC. It plugs in via USB, so you know that you’ll be good for most uses. Rated 4.3/5 stars by 3,600 Amazon customers.

Today’s $37 featured deal is a very compelling price when you look at other options out there on the market. Not only is the price good, but the visuals are far more attractive than alternatives which are similarly priced. Looking for a truly budget option? Give this AmazonBasics travel condenser microphone a try for $15.

Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Mic features:

Custom condenser capsule offers crystal clear audio for Skype, Messages and FaceTime

Record vocals, create podcasts, and add narration to your home movies

Add crystal clear audio to recordings for YouTube. Frequency Response: 40 –18 kHz

Easy plug and play directly to your Mac or PC-no drivers to install

