Tackle spring cleaning with Brother’s P-touch Label Maker at $31.50 (All-time low, Reg. $50)

- Apr. 12th 2019 4:42 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Brother P-touch Label Maker PTD400AD for $31.69 shipped. That takes 36% off the going rate, is about $4 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Brother’s label maker features a full QWERTY Keyboard, can be powered via AA batteries or the included AC adapter and more. It’s also the perfect way to tackle any spring-related cleaning/organization projects. With 460 shoppers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating 

If you have a busy schedule of spring cleaning ahead of you, it’s a good idea to put your savings to use in order to pick up some additional label tape at Amazon starting at under $14.

Brother P-touch Label Maker PTD400AD features:

  • The compact design and easy-type QWERTY keyboard feature make the PT-D400AD a versatile and easy label maker to use
  • Easily add one of 99 frames, over 600 symbols, and 14 fonts by accessing the one-touch keys
  • The P-touch Versatile Easy-to-Use Label Maker supports up to 7 font sizes
  • The PT-D400AD includes an easy to use AC Adapter and can operate on 6 AA batteries 

