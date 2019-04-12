Read up on programming basics with this FREE Coding All-in-One For Dummies eBook (Reg. $17)

We’ve teamed up with Trade Pub to offer Coding All-in-One For Dummies as a digital eBook for FREE. All you’ll need to lock in the offer is a valid email address. Normally you’d pay $17 for the Kindle version over at Amazon, with today’s offer being the lowest it has ever been. The 735-page book allows you to learn the basic concepts from a variety of different programming languages. So whether you’ve been wanting to read up on creating a website, experimenting with machine learning or more, this book is an excellent way to get started. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Amazon readers.

If you’re looking for more ways to dive into programming, Amazon offers plenty of different eBooks on everything from Python to Ruby, Machine Learning and more.

Coding All-in-One For Dummies synopsis:

The demand for people with coding know-how exceeds the number of people who understand the languages that power technology. Coding All-in-One For Dummies gives you an ideal place to start when you’re ready to add this valuable asset to your professional repertoire. Whether you need to learn how coding works to build a web page or an application or see how coding drives the data revolution, this resource introduces the languages and processes you’ll need to know. Peek inside to quickly learn the basics of simple web languages, then move on to start thinking like a professional coder and using languages that power big applications. Take a look inside for the steps to get started with updating a website, creating the next great mobile app, or exploring the world of data science. Whether you’re looking for a complete beginner’s guide or a trusted resource for when you encounter problems with coding, there’s something for you!

