Amazon’s entry-level Kindle E-Reader drops to $55 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is currently offering its previous generation Kindle E-Reader in black for $54.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100, it just recently dropped to $75. Today’s offer saves you $20, drops the price to within $5 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the second best price we’ve seen. Amazon’s entry-level Kindle offers a six-inch anti-glare e-ink display. This is a great option for enjoying digital titles on the go without breaking the bank. Note: shipping is delayed by a day or two. Over 11,900 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to add a bit of personal flair to your new E-Reader, consider putting your savings towards the Amazon Cover for Kindle, which comes in a variety of colors.

Entry-Level Kindle E-Reader features:

Kindle is 11% thinner and 16% lighter than the previous generation Kindle, making it easy and comfortable to hold in one hand. Unlike reflective tablet and smartphone screens, the high contrast touchscreen display eliminates glare in any setting—even direct sunlight. Kindle uses actual ink particles and proprietary, hand-built fonts to create crisp text similar to what you see in a physical book. The blacks and whites on the screen are uniform, improving text and image quality.

