Save over 25% on this 2-tier cat bed furniture, now $24 Prime shipped + more from $36

Amazon offers the Kitty City Steel Claw Sleeper Cat Bed Furniture for $23.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $33, this is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. This 2-tier sleeper can accommodate multiple cats. It features a bed on the bottom and a fleece canopy on the top. Plus, it’s modular, so you can build it up with other Kitty City pieces. If you want your cats to stay off human furniture, this is worth picking up. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more feline furniture on sale from Amazon.

Other cat furniture on sale:

we recently took a look at Wag, Amazon's private label dog and cat food brand.

Kitty City Steel Claw Sleeper Cat Bed Furniture:

Great for multiple cats

Easy to assemble, attaches to other kitty city modular products

Soft, yet strong fleece for resting and playing, heavy duty coated fabric that is tear resistant

Heavy duty abs joints firmly hold pipes in place

