Among the nearly 140 Amazon private labels we’ve covered so far, we’ve focused on home goods and groceries. Now we’re going to take a closer look at Wag, a pet food brand that is owned and distributed by Amazon. While the online retail giant’s Solimo label also produces food for canines and felines, Wag is the lone Amazon-owned entity that is solely focused on feeding pets across the country. Head below to learn more about Wag.

“Wag?” Sounds familiar…

Quidsi — which was founded in 2005 and then acquired by Amazon in 2010 — had launched Wag.com in 2011. Building off the success of Quidsi-owned Diapers.com and online drugstore Soap.com, opening a pet food site seemed like a logical next step as they are also items that can easily be bought in bulk.

However, Quidsi folded in 2017. The official reason was that the subsidiary was deemed unprofitable, but there may have been more issues beneath the surface. In any case, Wag.com and the rest of the Quidsi family were officially dissolved.

But in May 2018, Amazon brought the Wag name back as one of its private label brands. This is a huge change of pace from Wag.com, which offered thousands of items from myriad brands for dogs, cats, birds, and most other animals. Now in its current iteration, Wag specializes in what it calls high-quality dog and cat food.

What Wag pet food has to offer

Currently, Wag features five flavors of dry food, eight types of wet dog food, and 15 kinds of wet cat food. Compared to mainstream brands, such as Pedigree or Friskies, those are modest numbers. However, Wag has only been producing pet food for just under a year. Also, Amazon seems to portray Wag as a brand that values quality over quantity.

Wag prides itself in using all-natural ingredients without added grains, corn, wheat, or artificial colors and preservatives. All food is manufactured in either the USA or Canada, depending on the type, and includes ingredients that are “sourced from countries all over the world.” Any meat or poultry that is used comes from the USA or Canada and is always listed as the first ingredient.

How Wag compares to other brands

A 30-pound bag of Wag dry dog food is around $43 after Subscribe & Save discount. Meanwhile, a 24-pound bag of the comparable Blue Buffalo Wilderness goes for between $44 and $55, also via Subscribe & Save. Wag certainly provides a better value in quantity in this case. As for quality, both brands are rated well, with the much more established Blue Buffalo boasting 4.3/5 stars to Wag’s respectable 4/5 stars. Satisfied customers have said Wag’s dry dog food has been gentle for sensitive stomachs, but some pups had problems digesting the lentils.

Meanwhile, Wag’s wet cat food seems to be hit-or-miss. The price is right at $18 for a 24-pack of 3-ounce cans after Subscribe & Save discount. (A comparable brand, Wellness cat food, is $30 for the same amount from Amazon.) However, reviews tend to be mixed. The Tuna & Giblets in Gravy flavor has a 3.8/5-star rating while the Salmon & Chicken is rated just 2.7/5 stars from the few reviews it has. Of course, bear in mind that felines tend to be very finicky eaters.

Trying Wag pet food with little risk

If you want to introduce your dog to Wag dry food, trial-size bags are available for $13. However, if it’s your first time ever buying Wag, you can save an additional 50% off via on-page coupon.

Like several of Amazon’s other private label brands, a full refund is guaranteed if you and your pet aren’t satisfied with the product. Better yet, returning the item is not required, eliminating the hassle of finding time to pack up and mail untouched pet food.

More to come from Wag at Amazon?

Per the brand’s official landing page, Wag is “adding new pet supplies all the time.” It remains to be seen what those future additions could be. Maybe an expanded line of food? Toys? Grooming tools? We’ll have to stay tuned.

Now over to you…

Have you ever fed your dog or cat Wag pet food? Would you be willing to give it a try, especially given the money-back guarantee? Share you thoughts with us in the comments.

