Keyless-entry highlights this Kwikset Electronic Deadbolt at $51 shipped (22% off)

- Apr. 12th 2019 4:15 pm ET

Get this deal
$65 $51
0

Amazon offers the Kwikset 907 Powerbolt 2.0 Electronic Deadbolt with SmartKey for $50.99 shipped. That’s good for a 22% discount from the going rate, is $1 under the previous price drop and is a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re not interested in a smart lock, but still want to take advantage of keyless entry, then Kwikset’s 907 deadbolt is perfect for you. The included SmartKey feature allows you to unlock your door with a four digit code. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 540 customers.

For comparison, most other electronic deadbolts sell for $60 or more at Amazon. That makes today’s offer even more compelling as a budget-conscious way to upgrade your home.

For more ways to bolster your smart home security, check out our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices.

Kwikset 907 Powerbolt 2.0 Electronic Deadbolt features:

The Powerbolt 2.0 touchpad electronic deadbolt is a one-touch locking motorized deadbolt at a great price. With your personalized code, you can enter your home with the convenience of keyless entry. Powerbolt is easy to install, program and use, and operates on 4 AA batteries. It also features SmartKey Security as the back-up keyway.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$65 $51

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Kwikset

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go