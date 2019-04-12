Keyless-entry highlights this Kwikset Electronic Deadbolt at $51 shipped (22% off)

Amazon offers the Kwikset 907 Powerbolt 2.0 Electronic Deadbolt with SmartKey for $50.99 shipped. That’s good for a 22% discount from the going rate, is $1 under the previous price drop and is a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re not interested in a smart lock, but still want to take advantage of keyless entry, then Kwikset’s 907 deadbolt is perfect for you. The included SmartKey feature allows you to unlock your door with a four digit code. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 540 customers.

For comparison, most other electronic deadbolts sell for $60 or more at Amazon. That makes today’s offer even more compelling as a budget-conscious way to upgrade your home.

For more ways to bolster your smart home security, check out our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices.

Kwikset 907 Powerbolt 2.0 Electronic Deadbolt features:

The Powerbolt 2.0 touchpad electronic deadbolt is a one-touch locking motorized deadbolt at a great price. With your personalized code, you can enter your home with the convenience of keyless entry. Powerbolt is easy to install, program and use, and operates on 4 AA batteries. It also features SmartKey Security as the back-up keyway.

