Score a two-pack of Mr. Beams outdoor motion-sensing lights at $17.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

Amazon is currently offering a two-pack of Mr. Beams MB562 Wireless Motion-Sensing Outdoor Lights for $17.58 Prime shipped. Also available at Home Depot. Normally selling for $25 at Mr. Beams direct, that’s good for a 30% discount and comes with $1 of the Amazon all-time low. These outdoor lights are battery powered and feature up to a year of life on a single set of batteries. They’re perfect for adding to your walkway, patio and more for guiding the way at night. Note: shipping is delayed until April 17th. Nearly 100 shoppers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

These lights require four AA batteries each, so use your savings to grab this pack of Energizer batteries for under $6 at Amazon.

These lights output 30 Lumens, but if you’re in need of a more powerful pair, consider the Mr. Beams MB572 Motion Sensing Lights at $28 which feature 35 Lumen LEDs.

Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing Outdoor Light features:

Mr Beams Battery-powered LED Compact Path Light offers a simple, yet versatile, solution for outdoor path lighting. The wireless light adds safety instantly to dark pathways, walkways and stairways without the hassle of installing wired lighting. Motion activation and auto shut off provide the ultimate convenience with hands-free lighting. The outdoor path light provides 30 bright lumens of light that cover 50 square feet. The LED never needs replacing and will provide 30 hours of light on one set of batteries with average use. Expect about 1 year of light on each set of batteries with average use of 8-10 activations a day.

