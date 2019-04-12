The latest Best Buy 48-hour sale has deals on MacBook Pro, Google accessories, TVs, more

Best Buy has kicked off a new sale for its My Best Buy Members through tomorrow, offering price drops on MacBook Pro, TVs, smart home gear and much more. If you don’t yet have a My Best Buy membership, head over to this page and sign-up for free. Opt for in-store pickup and grab your purchase today, otherwise you’ll need an order of $35+ to avoid any delivery fees. Head below for all of our top picks.

Headlining today’s Best Buy sale is up to $300 off Apple’s latest MacBook Pros. However, the standout deal is actually over at Amazon where you can grab the 15-inch 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB model for $2,399.99 shipped. That’s good for $399 off the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen. More configurations are available over at Best Buy with most marked down by $250.

Another standout deal is the SiliconDust HD HomeRun Connect Quatro for $109.99 (Reg. $149). This offer is also available at Amazon and B&H. The popular HDHomeRun delivers a cord-cutter’s dream with support for DVR recording on up to four tuners at once. It’s compatible with Plex, iOS, Android and Apple TV, allowing your content to go with you freely. Rated 4/5 stars.

We’re also eyeing Google’s official Pixel Stand for Pixel 3 at $69.99. That’s good for $10 off and just the third discount we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a sleek home for your Pixel 3, go no further than this Qi charging stand.

Other notable deals include:

