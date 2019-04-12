Sony’s PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset falls to new Amazon low at $97 (Reg. up to $160)

Amazon is currently offering the PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset for PS4 at $97.36 shipped. Also available for the same price at Walmart. Normally selling for $120 or so, that’s good for a 20% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, both Best Buy and GameStop still have it listed at $160. Sony’s Platinum Headset offers 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound to help enhance gameplay thanks to dual 50mm drivers. The headset pairs wirelessly with your PS4 as well and can be fine-tuned to each gamer’s specific needs. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 700 customers.

Those looking to save even more can instead opt for the Logitech G430 Gaming Headset at $40. You’ll be ditching the more premium build quality and adjustable audio setting, but will still be able to add 7.1-channel surround sound to your setup.

PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset features:

Enjoy nuanced sound as you play your favorite games wearing this Platinum Wireless Headset. A dual microphone lets you share strategies with other players, and the extended-life battery delivers clear sound through long gaming sessions. With multi-device capability, this Platinum Wireless Headset works with your PS4 gaming console and your PC.

