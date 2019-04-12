Here’s our first look at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer [Video]

Today we’re getting our first look at the Star Wars Episode IX trailer. It just hit the official YouTube channel and you can see it for yourself just below.

From The Verge:

The film will be directed by J.J. Abrams, who kicked off Disney’s Star Wars efforts with The Force Awakens back in 2015. According to Abrams, the new installment takes place sometime after Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi, in which Leia Organa’s Resistance movement was forced on the run and battered by the First Order. That film also saw the death of Luke Skywalker after a showdown with his nephew, Kylo Ren, who also killed the leader of the First Order, Supreme Leader Snoke. The film will bring together Mark Hamill (presumably as a Force ghost), Carrie Fisher (through footage shot for The Force Awakens), as well as Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian.