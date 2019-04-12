Add ‘Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea’ to your Kindle eBook library for FREE

Amazon offers Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea for FREE as a Kindle eBook. That’s as much as $10 off a physical copy at Amazon. Follow along as Jules Verne takes us on a science fiction journey as Captain Nemo pilots his Nautilus submarine. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more details.

Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea is a classic science fiction novel by French writer Jules Verne published in 1870. It tells the story of Captain Nemo and his submarine Nautilus, as seen from the perspective of Professor Pierre Aronnax after he, his servant Conseil, and Canadian whaler Ned Land wash up on their ship. On the Nautilus, the three embark on a journey which has them going all around the world, under the sea.