Add ‘Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea’ to your Kindle eBook library for FREE

- Apr. 12th 2019 4:22 pm ET

FREE
0

Amazon offers Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea for FREE as a Kindle eBook. That’s as much as $10 off a physical copy at Amazon. Follow along as Jules Verne takes us on a science fiction journey as Captain Nemo pilots his Nautilus submarine. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more details.

Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea:

Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea is a classic science fiction novel by French writer Jules Verne published in 1870. It tells the story of Captain Nemo and his submarine Nautilus, as seen from the perspective of Professor Pierre Aronnax after he, his servant Conseil, and Canadian whaler Ned Land wash up on their ship. On the Nautilus, the three embark on a journey which has them going all around the world, under the sea.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

FREE

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Free

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp