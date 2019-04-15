Capture every detail with the GoSafe 366 HD Dashcam, now $250 (Orig. $300)

If you’re ever unfortunate enough to be involved in a crash, a dashcam can provide key evidence. The Papago Go-Safe 366 Dash Cam offers the best possible coverage, with HD recording and a super-wide-angle lens. You can grab it now for $249.99 (Orig. $299.99) via 9to5Toys Specials.

It’s never nice to think about the prospect of colliding with another car. But if that day ever comes, you will be glad to have the GoSafe 366 on board.

This advanced dashcam has two lenses to provide complete video coverage. The lens at the front has a 140-degree field of view, which is wide enough to include action off to the side. Meanwhile, the rear camera captures 120 degrees.

In addition, the GoSafe 366 has night vision for night driving and a built-in g-sensor. The latter feature allows the camera to react instantly to impacts or heavy braking.

All of the footage is recorded at full HD resolution, and the GoSafe 366 comes with a 16GB memory card.

The GoSafe 366 comes with a 16GB memory card.

